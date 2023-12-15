Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Silchar Medical College Assam.

Silchar Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Laboratory Technician under the Medical College VRDL in the Department of Microbiology purely on temporary and contractual basis. The Silchar Medical College & Hospital remains the only referral hospital in the southern part of Assam and so, is the sole custodian of health care system of the entire Barak Valley. Being situated in a very strategic geographic location, it also renders its services to the ailing community of the neighbouring states like Mizoram, North Tripura, West Manipur and South Meghalaya. The Silchar Medical College Assam was inaugurated at its permanent campus on 15 August 1968. The admission to the MBBS course was 50 students annually. Prof. Rudra Goswami took charge as the first principal of the Silchar Medical College on 1 August 1968.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000/- + HRA per month

Qualification :

Essential :

BSc (MLT) from recognized university / institute

OR

Diploma MLT from recognized university (Registered)

Desirable :

Experience in ICMR / DHR / IDSP / CSIR / DBT / any other project / medical college

Knowledge of computer application / data management

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th December 2023 at 11 AM in Silchar Medical College & Hospital, Silchar, Assam.

Reporting time is from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM

Age Limit : 18-45 years

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, recent self-signed passport photograph and original certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here