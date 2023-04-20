Assam Career : SIDBI Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Vice President / Investment Principal and Senior Investment Associate / Investment Associate.

Name of post : Assistant Vice President (AVP) / Investment Principal (IP)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduates with minimum 60% marks / equivalent CGPA score. Preference will be given to:

(i) Graduates in Engineering,

(ii) Chartered Accountants,

(iii) Post graduates in any subject including those holding 2 year full time degree / diploma in Management,

(iv) Chartered Financial Analyst.

Experience : The candidate should have at least 10 years for AVP and at least 5 years for IP of post-qualification relevant work experience in one or more areas viz. Venture Capital, Private Equity, Investment Banking, Fund Raising, Early Stage Financing, Project Appraisal. Experience as founder of a start-up will be an added advantage.

Age Limit :

For Assistant Vice President – 45 years

For Investment Principal – 35 years

Name of post : Senior Investment Associate / Investment Associate

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduates with minimum 60% marks / equivalent CGPA score. Preference will be given to:

(i) Graduates in Engineering,

(ii) Chartered Accountants,

(iii) Post graduates in any subject including those holding 2 year full time degree / diploma in Management,

(iv) Chartered Financial Analyst.

Experience : The candidate should have at least 3 to 5 years of post-qualification relevant work experience in one or more areas viz. Venture Capital, Private Equity, Investment Banking, Fund

Raising, Early Stage Financing, Project Appraisal. Experience as founder of a start-up will be an added advantage

Age Limit : 32 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their duly filled in application as per the format available on SVCL’s website with a recent passport size photograph along with resume before May 9, 2023 by e-mail to recruitment@sidbiventure.co.in or by post with the subject “Application for the post of Assistant Vice President / Investment Principal” or “Application for the post of Senior Investment Associate / Investment Associate” addressed to Chief Executive Officer, SIDBI Venture Capital Limited, SIDBI, Swavalamban Bhavan, C-11, G-Block, 2nd Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai – 400 051.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here