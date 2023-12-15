Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Sibsagar Girls’ College Assam.

Sibsagar Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Grade-III and Grade-IV (Duftry). Sibsagar Girls’ College is one of the pioneers of the girl’s education of Assam. Established in 1964, it is a saga of bygone days of a place of the great Ahom women. Here, the queens:- Borroja Phuleswari, Ambika and Anadori ushered a new era by patronizing art and architecture which are standing proudly besides the college complex.

Name of post : Grade-III

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualification : Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce with computer efficiency in typing in both English and Assamese.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Educational qualification : Class VIII passed

Age limit (For both the grade) :

Minimum 18 years and should not be more than 40 years of age on 01-01-2023.

Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. Guidelines

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with complete Bio-data (Mobile No. and Email ID is mandatory) and self attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a non- refundable demand draft of Rs.350/- for both Grade only drawn in favour of Principal, Sibsagar Girls’ College payable at Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Limited, Sivasagar Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal i/c, Sibsagar Girls’ College, Sivasagar within 30th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here