Applications are invited for recruitment of 42 vacant positions or career in SBI Assam.

State Bank of India (SBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy Manager (Security) or Manager (Security).

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Security) / Manager (Security)

No. of posts : 42

Qualification : Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution.

Experience :

Deputy Manager (Security): An Officer not below the Rank of Captain in Indian Army or equivalent Rank in Indian Navy / Airforce with minimum 5 years of commissioned Service.

OR

An Officer not below the Rank of Assistant Superintendent / Deputy Superintendent / Assistant Commandant / Deputy Commandant of Indian Police / Para-military forces with minimum 5 years of service as an officer in such force.

Manager (Security): An Officer not below the Rank of Major in Indian Army or equivalent Rank in Indian Navy/ Airforce with minimum 10 years of commissioned Service.

OR

An Officer not below the Rank of Deputy Superintendent / Deputy Commandant of Indian Police / Para-military forces with minimum 10 years of service as an Officer in such force.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers/currentopenings up to 27th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here