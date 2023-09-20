Applications are invited for various managerial positions in State Bank of India (SBI) Assam.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 439 vacant positions of Specialist Cadre Officer Posts on Regular Basis.

Name of posts : Specialist Cadre Officers

No. of posts : 439

Qualification : B.E/B. Tech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology / Electronics/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/ Software Engineering or

equivalent degree in above specified discipline) or MCA or M. Tech/ M.Sc. in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronic & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt of India/ approved by Govt Regulatory Bodies.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sbi.co.in/ up to 6th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here