Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Samagra Shiksha Assam.

Samagra Shiksha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate

Officer (P&M) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Associate Officer (P&M)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Master Degree in English/Master with Social Science / Master in Business Administration from any recognized university

ii) Candidate must have proficiency in MS Office (Well versed in MS Excel & MS Word.

iii) At least 3 years of working experiences in Research Institutions, Organizations

iv) Experience of working in the area of Research, Evaluation, Programme Implementation, Community Participation and Monitoring in Govt. Institution, Govt. recognized Society, Govt. Recognized Higher Education Institution, Reputed Research Organization

Also Read : 10 qualities of Albus Dumbledore that made him a favourite headmaster among Potterheads or Harry Potter fans

Pay Scale : Rs. 22000-87000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11500/-

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 62 years of age as on 01-01-2023.

Also Read : Assam CM lauds Lovlina Borgohain for her brilliant entry into semifinals at Asian Games 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ssa.assam.gov.in/ up to 15th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here