Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Regional Medical Research Centre for North Eastern Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh, Assam.

Regional Medical Research Centre for North Eastern Region (RMRCNE), Dibrugarh, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant purely on temporary contract basis for its project entitled “Development and Validation of multiplex assays for simultaneous detection of SARS-COV2, influenza A and influenza B.”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduated degree in Life Science / Biotechnology / Biochemistry / Microbiology or other relevant subject with 3 (three) years of research experience. Master’s degree in life science/ Biotechnology/ Microbiology or other relevant subjects.

Desirable : Experience in proteomics, molecular biology and knowledge of statistical tools like Microsoft excel and SPSS

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th October 2023 in ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh, Assam. Reporting time for the interview is 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed format, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested, at the office on the day of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here