Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various administrative positions or career on contractual basis.

Name of post : Executive (Finance & Accounts)

Qualification : B. Com. from a recognized University and M. Com/ MBA Finance/ CA(Inter)/ CWA(Inter).

Experience: Minimum 5 years of Full-time working experience in Finance and Accounts in a reputed organization, preferably in Dairy/FMCG Sector.

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 33 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Marketing)

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized institute/University.

Experience: 1 to 3 years of experience in Marketing or Branding preferably from FMCG/Food product industry/Marcom activities in Telecom etc industry. However, fresher with relatively sound knowledge of retail branding, promotional activities, consumer / sales activations, social media and digital marketing will be considered

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Also Read : Rohit Sharma trolled for ‘having begged for captaincy’ on revealing how he overcame frustration after losing World Cup 2023

Name of post : Assistant-I (Procurement & Input)

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized institute/University.

Experience: Minimum 1 year of relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities will be an added advantage

Age Limit: Age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Name of post : Senior Executive (Marketing & Sales)

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with preferable post-graduate degree/diploma/training in the field of Marketing.

Experience: Must have 7 years of experience for Graduate/5 years’ experience for Post Graduate in the field of sales and distribution, with minimum 3 years’ experience in Frozen business /ice cream business in Executive Level or higher. Candidates having experience in Banks/ Financial Institutions need not apply.

Age Limit: Not above 35 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Name of post : Assistant-III (Marketing & Sales- Frozen)

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized institute / university

Experience: Minimum 2 years of experience in Sales & Distribution preferably from FMCG/Ice- Cream/ Dairy products industry.

Age Limit: Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Sales & Distribution)

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized institute/University.

Experience:1 to 3 years of experience in Sales& Distribution from FMCG / Dairy industry.

Age Limit: Not above 28 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Also Read : 10 reasons why December is the best time to go on a safari trip in national parks in Assam

Name of post : Assistant-IV (Dairy)

Qualification : 03 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering.

Experience: Minimum 3 years’ operation and maintenance experience in manufacturing industry (Preferably in Dairy/Food Industry).

Age Limit: Not above 31 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Name of post : Assistant-I Dairy (Operator)

Qualification : Minimum ITI pass in Electrical trade/ Fitter trade.

Experience:1-3 years of work experience in dairy or food industries or any processing related industries. Fresher having qualification in relevant field may also apply.

Age Limit: Not above 28 years as on 1st January, 2023.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website recruitment.purabi.coop from 14th December 2023 to 31st December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



