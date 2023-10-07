Assam Career NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and Development of Low Power Low Latency Non-Invasive Seizer Detector System

Qualification : M.E/M. Tech in Microelectronics & VLSI Design with minimum 8.0 CGPA with good academic record from a recognized University/Institute.

Salary : Rs.31000/- per month

Name of post : Project Associate-II

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and Development of Low Power Low Latency Non-Invasive Seizer Detector System

Qualification : M.E/M. Tech in Microelectronics & VLSI Design with minimum 8.0 CGPA with good academic record from a recognized University/Institute. Minimum 5 Years experience in Chip Design and Tape-out with full knowledge of VLSI CAD Tools Installation and Complete Lab Setup.

Salary : Rs.54000/- per month

Name of post : Junior Research Fellows (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Application of non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma jet for conservation and preservation of heritage of Odisha state

Qualification :

i) B.E/B. Tech; M.E/M. Tech/or equivalent qualification in Electrical Engineering with specialization in high voltage, dielectrics and electric discharges, power electronics, etc.(Or)

ii) B.E/B. Tech/B. Sc; M.E/M .Tech/M. Sc/ or equivalent qualification in chemical engineering or chemistry or physics with specialization in plasma chemistry, material properties, chemical solvents, plasma physics etc. with first class in aggregate and GATE/NET Score

Salary : INR 37000+9% HRA per month

How to apply :

For the posts of Project Associate-I & Project Associate-II, applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled in application form along with CV and the all supporting documents to the P.I. through email at klb@ee.nits.ac.in with subject line“ Application for the post of Project Associate-I/ Project Associate-II under MeitY project EE9/2/2021-R&DE.” Last date for submission of applications is 20th October 2023

For the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF), applicants are requested to submit their filled-up applications (soft copy) along with C.V. to the P.I. accompanying self-attested photocopies of all necessary documents through email srikanth@ee.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of JRF in DST project.” Last date for submission of applications is 20th October 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2