Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) Assam.

National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Security & Maintenance Officer.

Name of post : Security & Maintenance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Pay Matrix – Rs.44,900-1,42,400/- (Level 7) & other allowances as admissible under the rules of NCSM. Total emoluments at starting is Rs.80,993/- per month, (approx.) at Class ‘X’ cities.

Essential Qualification: Any Graduate and must be Retired Defence Force (Army, Navy, Air Force) in Junior Commissioned rank in Army or similar rank in Air Force / Navy or Retired Para Military / Police (CISF, CRPF, BSF, RPF, SSB, State Police) in equivalent rank.

Desirable Qualification: Knowledge in fire safety measures and handling of firefighting equipment desirable.

Age Limit: Not more than 45 years as on the last date of submission of application. Upper age limit is relaxable for the reserved categories, as per Government of India Rules.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ncsm.gov.in/notice/career up to 18th October 2023

Application Fees : Rs. 1180.00 {Fees. Rs.1000.00 + 18% GST (Rs.180/-)} (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty Only)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here