Assam Career : MSSV Nagaon Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for six vacant positions in Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), Nagaon, Assam.

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), Nagaon, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Assistant Registrar.

Name of post : Associate Professor, Department of Juridical Studies

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualification:

a) A good academic record with a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/ allied/ relevant discipline.

b) A Master’s Degree in the concerned/ allied/ relevant discipline with atleast 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).

c) A minimum of eight (08) years’ of experience of teaching and/ or research in an academic/ research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institutions/ industry with a minimum of five (05) publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journal and a total Research Score of minimum seventy five (75) as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2 of UGC Regulations, 2018

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualification: Candidate must have passed M.A. with minimum 55% marks from recognised University/ Institute of National Importance with Ph.D. in Political Science.

Desirable :

(i) Specialization in Human Rights & International relation shall be preferred

(ii) Experience in teaching of U.G. & P.G. Students.

(iii) Research Publications in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals.

Name of post : Assistant Professor, Department of Geography

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualification: Candidate must have passed M.A. with minimum 55% marks from recognised University/ Institute of National Importance with Ph.D. in Geography.

Desirable :

(i) Experience in teaching of U.G. & P.G. Students.

(ii) Research Publications in peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualification : A Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Desirable :

(i) At least 5 years of service in Govt./ Private University/Research Institute/College/Autonomous Body.

(ii) Proficiency in Computer works, computerization of office works, Examination and Academic/ Administrative works.

How to apply : Candidates can send their completed application in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to the Registrar, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, H.B. Path, Kolongpar, Nagaon – 782001 latest by 25th July, 2023.

Application Fees : Candidate are required to pay an amount of Rs. 2,000.00 (Rupees

two thousand) only by demand draft in favour of “REGISTRAR, MAHAPURUSHA SRIMANTA

SANKARADEVA VISWAVIDYALAYA” payable at “State Bank of India, Nagaon Main Branch (IFSC:

SBIN0000146)” or Cash at Accounts Branch of the University as an application fees for the post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here