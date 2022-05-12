Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Mahendra Narayan Choudhury Balika Mahavidyalaya, Nalbari.

Mahendra Narayan Choudhury Balika Mahavidyalaya, Nalbari is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Essential Oualifications:

1. A Master Degree with atleast 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale whenever grading system is followed by a recognised university.

2. A Ph.D. degree in concerned and affiliated/ relevant discipline(s) in the institutions concerned with evidence of published work.

3. Associate Professor with a total experience of atleast fifteen (15) years of teaching / research/ administration in Universities, Colleges and other Institutions of Higher Education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance Based Appraisal System (PBS) as set in the regulation in Appendix-III required for direct recruitment of Professors in Colleges.

5. A minimum of ten (10) Research Publications in Peer Reviewed or UGC listed journals. A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Appendix-Il at Table-2 (UGC guideline 18/07/2018).

6. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the graduate and master Degree levels for the Schedule Caste/ Schedule Tribe/ Differently abled (Physically and Visually Differently Abled) Categories for the purpose of eligibility.

7. A relaxation of 5% may be provided from 55% to 50% of the marks to the Ph.D. Degree holders, who have obtained their Master Degree prior to 19th September, 1991.

8. Upper age limit is 55 years on the date of application as per prescribed rules.

9. The term of the Principal shall be five (5) years as per Govt. guidelines.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and supporting documents from HSLC onwards to the President, Governing Body, M.N.C. Balika Mahavidyalaya, Nalbari, P.O. & Dist. Nalbari (Assam), Pin – 781335 within May 24, 2022.

The applications must be accompanied along with a

demand draft of Rs.5000/- (Five Thousand) only as non-refundable drawn in favour of Principal, M.N.C.Balika Mahavidyalaya, P.O. Nalbari, payable at Punjab National Bank, Nalbari Branch.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

