Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of the District & Sessions Judge Golaghat.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Golaghat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Peon.

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-52000/- + GP Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : Minimum Qualification is Class VIII Pass; and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post.

Age : The candidate should not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2022. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. norms for reserved categories.

Selection Procedure : Personal Interview / Viva-voce

How to apply : Candidates will have to send applications in the Standard Form as published in Part-IX of the Assam Gazette and submit self-attested documents (photocopy) of all educational qualification, age proof and caste certificate along with 3 copies of recent passport size photographs. The applicant must clearly mention on the envelope against the post he/she has applied for. Completed applications along with all testimonials as mentioned above should be addressed to “The District & Sessions Judge, Golaghat-785621, Assam”. The applications must reach the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Golaghat within May 25, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

