Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in LK Mahavidyalaya Assam.

Lakhimpur Kendriya (LK) Mahavidyalaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in History. Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahavidyalaya, a pioneer higher educational institution in the region, was established in 1992. On strong demand from all sections of society, precipitated by genuine necessity, the selfless, untiring efforts of devoted well-wishers and educationists led to the establishment of this institution.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in History

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

As per Govt. O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/68 dtd. 24-01-2022 and other existing Rules relevant to appointment of Assistant Professor in provincialized colleges of Assam.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with supporting documents and Demand Draft/ RTGS Pay of Rs. 1500.00 (One thousand five hundred) only (non-refundable) in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahavidyalaya payable at Indian Bank, North Lakhimpur Branch, A/c. No 782498935, IFSC IDIB000N048.

The applications must reach the Office of Principal, Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahavidyalaya, P.O.- Charaimoria, Dist.- Lakhimpur, Assam, Pin- 787032

The soft copy of applications and supporting documents must be send by email to lkmnlp@gmail.com

Last date for receipt of applications is 29th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here