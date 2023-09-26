Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Borjhar Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Borjhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Special Educator on part time contractual basis.

Name of post : PGT (Political Science)

Qualification :

Essential

1. Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject;

Or

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subject as per the Post:

a) PGT (Political Science) – Master’s Degree in Political Science

2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university will be preferred if suitable otherwise.

3. Proficiency in teaching through Hindi and English medium.

Desirable : Knowledge of computer applications.

Name of post : Special Educator

Qualification :

1. Any Graduate with 50% marks with B.Ed. in Special education.

OR

2. B.Ed. (General) with one year diploma in special education.

OR

3. B.Ed. (General) with two-year diploma in special education.

OR

4. B.Ed. (General) with Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education (PGPD).

OR

5. B.Ed. Special Education and Post Graduate Professional Certificate in Special Education

(PGPC).

OR

6. PG Diploma in Special Education (Mental Retardation)

OR

7. PG Diploma in Special Education (Multiple Disabilities: Physical And Neurological).

OR

8. PG Diploma in Special Education (Locomotor Impairment And Cerebral Palsy).

OR

9. Secondary Level Teacher Training Course In Visual Impairment.

OR

10. Senior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf.

OR

11. BA/ B.Ed. in Visual Impairment.

OR

12. Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI

Remuneration :

PGT : Rs. 32500/- p.m. consolidated

Special Educator : Rs. 31250/- p.m. consolidated

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th October 2023 at 8:00 am in Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Borjhar, Guwahati, PIN-781017, Assam

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/8HkEUk4oueqhmBrz9 up to 2nd October 2023 (11.59PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here