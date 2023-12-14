Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE /NET) in a DST sponsored project entitled, “Prototype Development of Low-cost Resistive Humidity Sensor” at the Department

of Electronics and Electrical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995.

Name of post : JRF (GATE /NET)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Candidates with a minimum B.E/ B.Tech. in Electrical/Electronics/Material Science and Engineering/ Materials/ Metallurgical Engineering/ Nanotechnology/ Chemical Engineering and its equivalent with GATE score or Higher Qualification (PhD/MTech/ME) in Electrical/ Electronics/ Material Science and Engineering/ Materials/ Metallurgical Engineering/ Nanotechnology/ Chemical Engineering and its equivalent may be considered as equivalent to B.E./B.Tech with GATE Score

Salary : Rs. 43660/- per month

Selection Procedure :

An online interview will be held on 18th December 2023 from 10 AM onwards.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for online interview through e-mail which will also contain the

interview schedule and Microsoft Teams link.

The shortlisted candidates have to appear in the online interview. Selection committee will decide

the suitable candidate after the interview.

How to apply :

Candidates have to send their CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience,

postal address, mobile no., email id, etc. along with all testimonials, by 11:59 PM 16th December 2023 (Saturday) to the Principal Investigator (PI) at the following email address jha@iitg.ac.in with subject line “Application for JRF Position, December 2023”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here