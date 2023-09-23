Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of JRF (GATE) and Research Associate (RA)-I in the project entitled “Indian

Institutions-Fermi lab Collaboration in Neutrino Physics” at the Department of Physics.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/B.Tech or ME/ M. Tech or MSc in (Physics) with valid GATE score.

Salary : Rs. 37830.00 per month

Also Read : Tea that has a potential to kill cancer cells without any harm

Name of post : Research Associate (RA)-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates who have submitted their PhD thesis in experimental particle physics

or in the final stage of thesis submission, but degree is awaited may also apply

Salary : Rs. 56710.00 per month

Also Read : Biswanath Ghat : The Best Tourism Village of India

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3 October 2023 (Tuesday) at HEP Conference Room, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati. Reporting Time is 2 P.M.

How to apply : Candidates should send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 3rd October 2023 (12 noon) to the Principal Investigator by email at bhuyan@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here