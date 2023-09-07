Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF in the project entitled “Development of Vibration Monitoring and Diagnostic System for Electrical Submersible Pumps.”

Name of post : JRF

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Tech (Mechanical Engineering or Equivalent) with Gate Score or Higher Qualification (Ph.D / M.Tech in Mechanical Engineering or Equivalent ) may be considered as

equivalent to the B. Tech With Gate Score.

Pay : Rs. 31000/- + 16% of Basic Pay as HRA per month. B. Tech Candidate without Gate Score will get a salary of Rs. 22,000 (Consolidated). Candidate without Gate Score will be designated as “Assistant Project Engineer”.

How to apply : Candidates may mail their CV with mark sheets, certificates of educational qualifications and experiences (if any) along with copies of relevant documents and Links to view previously made Projects (if applicable) to rkmittal@iitg.ac.in and cc to:-careers@iitgtidf.com on or before 22/09/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here