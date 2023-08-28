Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF in the project entitled, “Study of Peak Shaving in Drilling Rigs” at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

Name of post : JRF

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in Electrical or Electrical and Electronics or Electronics and Communications or Computer Science and Engineering or equivalent.

Also Read : Assam CM’s remark on farmers from state directly shipping their produce to Sinagpore

Pay Scale : Rs. 15000/- + 16% Basic Pay as HRA per month

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in an Online Interview on 11th September 2023 at 10.00 AM. Shortlisted candidates will be called for online interview through e-mail which will also contain the interview schedule and Microsoft Teams link.

Also Read : 5 things from Northeast India to gift your siblings this Raksha Bandhan

How to apply : Candidates have to submit applications on the link given in the website https://www.iitg.ac.in/ by 5:00 pm of September 9, 2023 (Saturday)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here