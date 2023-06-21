Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Improving the substrate binding and catalytic reaction by electron-poor metal pincer complexes and reductively stable secondary-sphere hydrogen-bond donors” at the Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35,960/-per month

Qualification : Post Graduate degree in Chemistry with Specialization in Organic Chemistry (1st class) and selected through National Eligibility Test – CSIR-UGC NET (JRF) OR GATE. Preference may be given to students with experience in synthetic organic chemistry

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th June 2023 at 10 AM in the Department of Chemistry, IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates have to send application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no, e-mail, and scanned copies of relevant

educational documents as a single PDF file by 28th June, 2023 (Wednesday) at 5 PM to the PI at adas@iitg.ac.in.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

