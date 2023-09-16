Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Assam.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Editor on regular basis in the IIMC Hqrs. However, the selected candidate will be liable for posting in any Campus of the IIMC located anywhere in India.

Name of post : Assistant Editor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Master’s Degree in Journalism/ Communication/Social Science/Literature from a recognized University or equivalent.

Also Read : 10 unique features of Yashobhoomi

ii) Three years’ experience of editing, production and publication of books and journals in a newspaper / publishing or advertising agency or an organization of repute.

Desirable : Working knowledge in publication work and training in computerization.

Scale of pay : Level 10 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 56,100-1,77,500.

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi reveals about the greatest teacher of his life

Age limit : Not exceeding 35 years as on the closing date for receipt of applications

How to apply : Candidates can send their application form, accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs.500/- drawn in favour of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi to the Assistant Registrar, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, New JNU Campus, New Delhi- 110067 latest by 5.00 pm of 20th October, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here