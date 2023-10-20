Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Investigator and Research Fellow-II (Contractual) under Population Research Centre.

Name of post : Research Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 30000/- – 110000/- + GP Rs. 13900/-

Qualifications: At least 2nd class Post Graduate degree in Demography/Population Studies/ Statistics/ Economics/ Mathematics/Sociology/Social Work/ Psychology/ Anthropology/ Geography.

Knowledge in Computer Applications. Substantially proficient in the use of MSWord, MS-Excel, Statistical software (i.e. SPSS and R-Programming)

Experience: Must have 3 years’ experience in collection/analysis and report writing. (Relaxable for candidates with higher qualifications).

Name of post : Research Fellow-II (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 25000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualifications: At least 2nd class Post Graduate degree in Demography/Population Studies/ Statistics/ Economics/ Mathematics/Sociology/Social Work/ Psychology/ Anthropology/ Geography.

Knowledge in Computer Applications. Substantially proficient in the use of MSWord, MS-Excel, Statistical software (i.e. SPSS and R-Programming)

Experience: One year of experience post qualification (i.e. after Post Graduation). Relaxation in deserving cases.

Age: Candidates for both the posts must not be above 38 years on the date of application.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to “The Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-14” latest by 03.11.2023.

Two (2) copies of application forms with all testimonials are needed to be submitted. The envelope containing the application form must indicate the name of the post & advertisement no.

Application Fees : Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees One

Thousand) only for the post of Research Investigator and Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only for the post of Research Fellow-II (Contractual) through SBI Collect as an application fee for the post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here