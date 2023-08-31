Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow under the DBT Proiect “Mass multiplication, cultivation, value addition, and population of Docynia indica among tribal communities of Assam and Meghalaya.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Assam CM inaugurates the state’s longest flyover of Assam named Nilachal Flyover

Qualification : 1st class MSc degree in Biotechnology / Life Science / Bioscience or allied subject or 1st class PG degree in professional course in Biotechnology / Bioscience and allied subject. Candidates with CSIRNET / GATE / DBT-JRF / ICAR NET-JRF / ICMR NET-JRF qualification will be preferred

Fellowship : The fellowship will be at 31,000/ per month with 16% HRA (with NET/GATE qualifications) or 18,000/- per month with 16% HRA (without NET/GATE qualification).

Also Read : Bollywood’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications online by email to pranjan.barman@gauhati.ac.in or in hard copy to Dr. Pranjan Barman, Principal Investigator, Lab 303, Department of Biotechnology, Gauhati university, Guwahati- 781014, Assam within 20th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here