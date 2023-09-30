Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Flood and River Management Erosion Agency of Assam (FREMAA).

Flood and River Management Erosion Agency of Assam (FREMAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Environmental Officer and Accounts Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Environmental Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s/Post Graduate Degree in Environmental Planning/ Environmental Engineering/ Environmental Sciences or other technical disciplines like Civil Engineering/ Natural Resources/ Forestry/ Bio Sciences/ Chemical Management

Experience :

(a) Minimum five (05) years in the area of conducting ESIA, and preparing Environmental Management plans for infrastructure projects, including at least one flood/erosion management related project.

(b) At least one (01) year experience of working as environmental official/expert for water and flood/erosion management related infrastructure and investment projects.

Salary : Rs 60,000/- to Rs 70,000/- per month. TA/DA admissible as per FREMAA norms.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in Commerce/Finance from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate with knowledge of Tally ERP 9.0. Knowledge and proficiency in PFMS will be given preference

Experience : 5 years of experience in similar work profile in any Govt. /Semi Govt. or organization of repute.

Salary : Rs 31,000/- per month. TA/DA admissible as per FREMAA norms.

How to apply : Candidates can send their scanned applications along with signed cover letter and supporting documents via email to ceo-fremaa@assam.gov.in / hrms-fremaa@assam.gov.in

The subject line of the email should be given as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF …..”

Last date for submission of applications is 10th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





