Applications are invited for recruitment of 15 vacant positions or career in EXIM Bank Assam.

Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Manager and Management Trainee.

Name of post : Manager (Middle Management (MM) – II)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in Graduation.

And

MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance or Chartered Accountants (CA).

MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum 2-year full time duration, with a specialization in Finance with minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA.

In case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient.

Experience: Candidates presently working with Public Sector Banks/All India Financial Institutions/ Central Government/ State Government/ PSU, or any other organisation of repute, with at least 4 years of post-qualification experience (in Scale I or equivalent).

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 12

Qualification :

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in Graduation.

and

Post Graduation (MBA / PGDBA or equivalent) with specialization in Finance or Chartered Accountant (CA).

Post Graduation course should be of a minimum 2-year full time duration, with a specialization in Finance with minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA.

In case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient.

Candidates who have appeared / appearing for the final examination in Post Graduation or Chartered Accountancy and are expecting their results by June 01, 2024, are eligible to apply.

Selection Procedure :

The Selection Process will comprise of Online Test comprising of objective and descriptive type questions and Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/iebctnov23/ up to 1st January 2024

Application Fees :

Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) are Rs. 600/- for OBC candidates and Rs. 100/- (Intimation charges) for SC/ST/ PwBD /EWS and Female candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here