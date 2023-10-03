Assam Career ESIC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 13 vacant positions in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Assam.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 13 vacant paramedical positions in North East Regions.

Name of post : ECG Technician

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

1. 10+2 in Science or equivalent from a recognized Board.

2. Two years Diploma in ECG from Central or State Government or AICTE recognized institute

Pay Scale : Level-4 (25500-81100) in a pay matrix

Age Limit : Between 18 and 25 years. (Relaxable for employees of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation up to forty years for appointment by direct recruitment to Group ‘C’ posts in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government from time to time).

Name of post : Junior Radiographer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

1. 12th class pass with Science from a recognized Board.

2. Certificate or Diploma in Radiography (Two years Duration) from a recognized Institute.

Pay Scale : Level-3 in the pay matrix (21,700- 69,100).

Age Limit : Between 18 and 25 years. (Relaxable for employees of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation up to forty years for appointment by direct recruitment to Group ‘C’ posts in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government from time to time).

Name of post : Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. 12th class pass with Science subjects from recognized Board.

2. Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technologist from any Government recognized institution with one year relevant experience

Pay Scale : Level-5 (29200-92300) in a pay matrix

Age Limit : Between 18 and 25 years. (Relaxable for employees of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation upto forty years for appointment by direct recruitment to Group ‘C’ posts in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government from time to time).

Name of post : OT Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : Senior Secondary/10+2 with Science or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board with one-year experience in O.T. of a recognized Hospital

Pay Scale : Level-3 in the pay matrix (21,700- 69,100).

Age Limit : Between 18 and 25 years. (Relaxable for employees of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation upto forty years for appointment by direct recruitment to Group ‘C’ posts in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government from time to time).

Name of post : Radiographer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. 12th class pass with Science from a recognized Board.

2. Diploma or Certificate in Radiography (Two years Duration) from a recognized Institute; And

3. One-year experience in Radiography in recognized Hospital or Medical Institute.

Pay Scale : Level-3 in the pay matrix (21,700- 69,100).

Age Limit : Between 18 and 25 years. (Relaxable for employees of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation upto forty years for appointment by direct recruitment to Group ‘C’ posts in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Government from time to time).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions the ESIC website www.esic.gov.in up to 30th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here