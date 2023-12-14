Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in ESIC Guwahati Assam.

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Full Time Specialist and Part Time Specialist on contract basis. The promulgation of Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948(ESI Act), by the Parliament was the first major legislation on social Security for workers in independent India. It was a time when the industry was still in a nascent stage and the country was heavily dependent on an assortment of imported goods from the developed or fast developing countries.

Name of post : Full Time Specialist / Part Time Specialist

No. of posts : 7

Department wise vacancies :

Medicine : 1

Radiology : 1

Dermatology & STD : 1

ENT : 1

Anaesthesia : 1

Surgery : 1

Paediatrics : 1

Also Read : 10 reasons why December is the best time to go on a safari trip in national parks in Assam

Qualification :

MBBS with PG degree or equivalent / PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university and registered with the Medical Council of India / State Medical Councils.

Experience :

PG degree with 3 years experience or PG Diploma with 5 years experience

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interviews will be held on 19th December 2023 and 21st December 2023 in Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-781022

Also Read : Rohit Sharma trolled for ‘having begged for captaincy’ on revealing how he overcame frustration after losing World Cup 2023

How to apply :

Applicants are requested to send the applications along with relevant documents via email to mh-guwahati@esic.nic.in by 16th December 2023

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here