Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DSWO Dhemaji Assam.

The Office of District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Dhemaji Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of District Programme Assistant (IT Mission Shakti), Accounts Assistant and Data Entry Operator (IT PMMVY) on purely temporary basis under District Project Management Unit, SANKALP-HEW, Mission Shakti for Dhemaji district.

Name of post : District Programme Assistant (IT Mission Shakti)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,800/- per month

Qualification : Graduation with working knowledge in computers/ IT etc. Minimum of 3 years experience in data management, process documentation and web-based reporting formats, at state or district level with government organizations. or Non-Governmental/ IT-based

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 19,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate / diploma in accounts/ other disciplines having accounts as a subject. At least 3 years experience of working with the Government/Non-Government organizations in related domain

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10,400/- per month

Qualification : Graduation with working knowledge in computer/ IT etc. Minimum of 3 years experience also in data management, process documentation and web- based reporting formats, at state or district level with Government or Non-Governmental/IT-based organizations.

Age Limit : The candidate must be a minimum of 21 years and also a maximum of 40 years of age as on 01.01.2025 with a relaxation of 5 years in upper age limit for candidates under SC, ST(H), ST(P), 3 years for ?B?/??B? and 10 years for Person with Disability (PWD) category.

How to apply :

The applicant must submit duly filled up application along with self-attested copies of requisite

documents. Candidate must submit relevant testimonials (2 copy of latest Passport Size Photograph, HSLC Admit Card for age proof, Certificate of HSLC examination, H.S. Marksheet, H.S. Certificate, Last Educational Qualification with Mark Sheet (as mentioned against each post), Work Experience Certificate, Voter ID Card/AADHAR card, Caste Certificate, PwD certificate etc.) along with application form.

Applicants may submit the applications altogether at Office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Ratanpur Dhemaji, Ward no.3, PIN-787057 up to 7th August, 2025 till 04.00 PM during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here