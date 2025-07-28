Imphal: The Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, has announced the rollout of its next-generation APT application in the Manipur Division, scheduled for August 4, 2025.

This move marks a significant step toward enhancing digital services and improving postal operations across the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To ensure a smooth transition to the new system, a planned downtime is scheduled for August 2.

During this period, post offices will not conduct any public transactions, as the system undergoes data migration, validation, and configuration.

This brief disruption is necessary for the successful launch of the upgraded platform.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The APT application is designed to provide faster service, a more user-friendly interface, and an overall enhanced customer experience.

This initiative reflects the department’s commitment to delivering smarter and more efficient postal services.

The Superintendent of Post Offices, Manipur Division, has urged customers to plan their visits accordingly and expressed gratitude for their patience during this brief interruption.

The department assured that these changes will improve service quality, benefiting the public with faster and more digitally empowered postal operations.