Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Management Industrial Trainees with CMA/CA (intermediate) qualification for its Kotdwara Unit in 2025.

Name of post : Management Industrial Trainee

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should have registered with ICMAI / ICAI and pass CMA/ CA (intermediate).

Age Limit : The Maximum age of these candidates shall not exceed 25 years as on 01.07.2025

Stipend : The stipend payable to the MIT (Finance) with the qualification of CMA/CA (intermediate pass) shall be Rs.25, 000/- per month for first year, on extension Rs. 27,000/- per month for second year and Rs.30, 000/- per month for third year

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 6th August 2025. Reporting time is 9:30 AM. The venue is in Bharat Electronics Limited, Kotdwara-246149, Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand )

How to apply :

Interested candidates who meet eligibility criteria may attend walk-in selection to the below mentioned address along with the following documents-

Application form (available in the website) SSC certificate for proof of date of birth CMA/CA intermediate pass certificate Category/ disability certificate if belongs to EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwBD. Identity Proof: A government issued ID card such as Driving Licence/ Aadhaar/ Voter ID/ PAN Card/ Passport/ etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here