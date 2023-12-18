Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CIT Kokrajhar Assam.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant on contractual basis under the DST Funded Project on Science, Technology, and Innovation Hub, CIT Kokrajhar, BTR, Assam

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Post-Graduation in Science (preferably in Agriculture/Agriculture and Rural Development/ Agriculture, Rural and Tribal Development) with at least one-year experience.

Candidates having proficiency in Bodo, Assamese English & Hindi languages and experience on sustainable agriculture will be given priority during selection.

Emoluments : Rs. 22000/- per month

Upper Age Limit :

35 Years on the date of application, as per DST norms.

Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/WOMEN/PWD candidates will get relaxation as per Government of India norms

How to apply :

Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents through email at stihub@cit.ac.in and a copy to the

Principal Investigator (p.singh@cit.ac.in) within 19th December 2023

The subject line should be “Application for the post of “Name of Post” under DST project DST/SEED/TSP/STI/2021/422”

The Institute has the discretion to restrict the number of candidates to be called for the interview on the basis of screening.

No candidate may be recruited if suitable candidates are not found.

CITK does not bear any implications/obligations on the recruited post in a given project.

Selected candidates will not be permitted to claim for any regular / part time appointments in this institute or any other during this period.

Appointment of the applicant will be governed by the terms and conditions of the funding agency as well as the implementing agency.

Appointment is purely temporary and will terminate automatically without any notice or compensation on termination of the project.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here