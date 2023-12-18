Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or career in BVFCL Assam.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Manager (Company Secretary).

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Company Secretary)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduate with Membership of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with minimum (05) years post professional qualification Executive experience as Company Secretary in a PSU/ large private sector organization with proven in-line knowledge of latest Company Law and corporate governance compliances including Secretarial standards, good grasp of applicable laws to a

company so as to report to BoD periodically.

Also Read : Drink recipe for period pain relief

Scale of Pay : Rs.20,600- 3%-46,500/- . Minimum gross pay Rs. 71,000/- Approx.

Upper Age Limit : Maximum 45 years as on 01.12.2023

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th January 2024 from 10:30 AM onwards in Administrative Building, BVFCL, Namrup

Also Read : Hima Das touches singer Arijit Singh’s feet as he arrives for the concert in Guwahati

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria should apply through BVFCL website : www.bvfcl.com.

The relevant link for submission of online application will be available from 15:00 hours on 18/12/2023 on BVFCL website www.bvfcl.com

Submission of application will be allowed on the website up to 10:00 hours on 04/01/2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here