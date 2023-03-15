Assam Career : BSSRV Golaghat Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya (BSSRV), Golaghat.

Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya (BSSRV), Golaghat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up the various vacancies of Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration OR

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education OR

d) 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Name of post : Controller of Examination

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

b) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration OR

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education OR

d) 15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Name of post : Deputy Registrar (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

b) Nine Years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 10 and above with experience in educational administration, or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education, OR

d) 5 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in equivalent post

Name of post : Deputy Controller of Examination

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed

b) Nine Years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 10 and above with experience in educational administration, or

c) Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education, or 5 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in equivalent post

Name of post : PA to Vice-Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Candidate should be a Post Graduate from any recognized university.

b) A minimum working experience of 5 years working with top management/administrative staff of any higher educational institution and should be familiar with rules of higher educational institutions, UGC Rules & Regulations.

Name of post : Assistant Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree, with at least 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale,

wherever the grading system, is followed).

b) A consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of a library.

c) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conduct by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/ SET or Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 6

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Computer Science : 1

Economics : 1

English : 1

Political Science : 1

Sociology : 1

Qualification : As per UGC Regulations

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 12

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 2

Computer Science : 2

Economics : 2

English : 2

Political Science : 2

Sociology : 2

Qualification : As per UGC Regulation

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 12

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 2

Computer Science : 2

Economics : 2

English : 2

Political Science : 2

Sociology : 2

Qualification : As per UGC Regulations. The candidate must have at least 02 (two) research papers

published in SCOPUS / Web of Science indexed journal.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) M.Com/B.Com (with Accountancy OR Finance as Major Subject) with 01 (one) year Diploma/ Certificate in Computer Application.

ii) Experience of working in any higher educational institution in Office management/Accounts shall be preferred

Name of post : Accountant Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) B.Com (with Accountancy OR Finance as Major Subject) with 01 (one) year Diploma/certificate in Computer Application.

ii) Experience of working in any higher educational institution in Office management/Accounts shall be preferred.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) Graduation in any discipline from any recognized University, preferably in Computer Application

ii) Experience of designing website for any higher educational/government institution shall be

preferred.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Graduation in any discipline from any recognized University / Institute with 06 (Six) months Diploma in Computer Application from any govt. recognized Body / Institute.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : H.S.L.C. passed

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of certificates and a Bank Draft in favour of Sati Sadhani University, Golaghat (A/C no.- 40535146080, IFSC Code, SBIN0000083) payable at State Bank of India Golaghat Branch. The applications must reach the Vice Chancellor, Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, Golaghat, Assam-785621 on or before April 12, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here