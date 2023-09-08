Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bodoland University Assam.
Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor.
Name of post : Vice Chancellor
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms. Minimum experience of 10 years as Professor or equivalent
Also Read : Sourav Ganguly shares an unseen avatar of him with his fans
How to apply : Candidates should send both the hard copy and the soft copy of applications on or before 10th October 2023
The hard copy should be sent to The Registrar, Bodoland University, Debargaon, Rangalikhata, Kokrajhar, BTR, Assam-783370.
Also Read : Aditya L1 does some cool moves in space
The soft copy should be sent by email to bsubung@gmail.com
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here