Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor.

Name of post : Vice Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms. Minimum experience of 10 years as Professor or equivalent

How to apply : Candidates should send both the hard copy and the soft copy of applications on or before 10th October 2023

The hard copy should be sent to The Registrar, Bodoland University, Debargaon, Rangalikhata, Kokrajhar, BTR, Assam-783370.

The soft copy should be sent by email to bsubung@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here