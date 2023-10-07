Assam Career BECIL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions under Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL).

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Radiotherapy Technician in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati.

Name of post : Radiotherapy Technician

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs.45,000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential: B.Sc. (Hons) (3 years course), in Radiotherapy/Radiology from a recognized University/ Institution

Or

Diploma in Radiotherapy/Radiology from a recognized Institute with 2 years experience.

Desirable: Ability to use computers Hands on experience in office applications, spread sheets and presentations.

Age criteria : 21 to 35 years

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in only. Last date for submission of application forms is 15.10.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here