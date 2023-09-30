Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam.
Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Nurse and Counsellor.
Name of post : Research Nurse
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month
Qualification : BSc Nursing OR GNM with 2 years working experience
Age : Below 30 years
Name of post : Counselor
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month
Qualification : MA in Psychology. Specialization in Clinical Psychology will be preferred. A good communication skill and willingness to care for the patients is necessary
Age : Below 35 years
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on 4th October 2023 and 6th October 2023 in Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Gopinath Nagar, AK Azad Road, Guwahati-781016, Assam
How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with complete bio-data supported by original and self-attested copies of certificates and other testimonials