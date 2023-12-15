Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Clinical Psychologist and Medical Social Worker on contractual basis. The decision of the Institute as to eligibility or otherwise ofa candidate will be final. Selected candidate/ appointee will not have any claim for regular appointment at BBCI.

No TA/DA would be paid for appearing in the interview. Please note that canvassing / bribing in any form will be a disqualification and would lead to cancellation of candidature.

Name of post : Clinical Psychologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA (Clinical Psychology) or equivalent degree from a recognized university. Candidate with experience in counselling of cancer patient will be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC

Name of post : Medical Social Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSW from a recognized university with minimum one year Experience (after MSW) preferably in the field of Medical Social Work.

Salary : Rs. 21,100/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years, extendable for in-service candidates of TMC.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th December 2023 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, Assam

The candidates must reach the venue of Interview at least half an hour prior to commencement of

the interview.

How to apply :

Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data highlighting educational qualification, experience, training. etc. (supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials) before the Selection Committee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here