Assam Career : B. Borooah College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in B. Borooah College Assam.

B. Borooah College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of one (01) Project Associate and one (01) Laboratory Assistant for the DBT sponsored Project entitled “Strengthening Research, Training and Entrepreneurship Avenues in the Areas of Seri Biotechnology” at Advanced Level Institutional Biotech Hub.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/ Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: First Class M.Sc. degree in Zoology/Biotechnology from UGC recognized University.

Desirable: For Project Associate-I, working experience in sericulture Biotechnology along with Phytochemical study will be preferred.

Fellowship: For NET/GATE qualified candidates- Rs. 31,000/- for 1st and 2nd year and Rs.

35,000/- for the 3rd year per month. For non-NET/GATE qualified candidates- Rs. 25,000/- for

1st and 2nd year and Rs. 28,000/- for the 3rd year per month. 16% HRA will be admissible as per

DBT rules.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years as of the last date of application

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: First class B.Sc. degree with Honours/Major in Botany/ Biotechnology/

Chemistry/ from UGC recognized university.

Desirable: Computer skills and familiarity in basic laboratory techniques.

Fellowship: Rs. 20,000/- + 16% HRA as admissible as per DBT rules.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years as of the last date of application

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with complete bio-data and supporting documents (single PDF file) through email address bbcbiotechhub23@gmail.com.

The subject line should be mentioned as “Application for JRF/Project Associate Position under DBT program” for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/ Project Associate and “Application for Lab Assistant Position under DBT program” for the post of Lab Assistant.

The last date for submission of applications is July 4, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here