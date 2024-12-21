Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a DRDO-sponsored project titled “Development of Animal Feed Products from Eri Silkworm”, purely on temporary basis. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is situated at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is altogether spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people interested in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is situated at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction altogether over the five districts of Assam viz., Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s degree in Life Science/ Biotechnology/ Microbiology and also a good academic record with NET/GATE/ or other UGC-accredited eligibility test.

Desirable Qualification : Candidates with research experience in toxicity studies in animal model, evidenced from published papers in standard referred journals will also be preferred.

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- + 9% HRA p.m.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview on 10.01.2025 in the Department of

Biotechnology, Assam University, Silchar- 788011 at 12 Noon altogether.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with 3 copies of bio-data and also all supporting documents in original. No TA/DA will altogether be paid for attending interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here