Assam Career : Assam Cricket Association Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Cricket Association.

Assam Cricket Association is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Security Guard on contractual basis.

Name of post : Security Guard

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : 10th Passed with previous experience is a must. Persons having experience of working in Law Enforcement Agencies/ Security Companies shall be preferred.

Salary : Negotiable

Age Limit : Up to 38 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with Bio-data through E-Mail at recruitment.assamca@gmail.com on or before July 7, 2023 ( up to 4 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

