Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Staff (Skilled Labourer) under the project entitled “Functional food for human consumption from rice bran.” Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sectorand to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level. The Assam Agricultural University was established on April 1, 1969 under The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968’ with the mandate of imparting farm education, conduct research in agriculture and allied sciences and to effectively disseminate technologies so generated.

Name of post : Project Staff (Skilled Labourer)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 10+2 passed in Science

Emoluments : Rs. 10500/- per month

Age Limit :

35 years. For SC / ST candidates, age relaxation is 5 years and for OBC candidates age relaxation is 3 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st December 2023 at 11 AM in Department of Biotechnology & Agricultural Chemistry, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the post with biodata, and original mark sheets and certificates together with attested copies of mark sheets and certificates.

All documents are to be presented during interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



