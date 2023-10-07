Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for eligible candidates for the post of Bee Professional under the project entitled “AICRP on Honey Bees and Pollinators.”

Name of post : Bee Professional

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Also Read : Gut healers that you can easily find in your kitchen

Qualification : M. Sc. (Agri.) in Entomology. Candidate haying experience on Apicultural research will be preferred.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31.10.2023 at 10 am in the Department of Entomology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-13.

Also Read : World Smile Day 2023 : 10 reasons of keeping your mouth always curved upwards

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification will have to appear for the interview with biodata, publication etc. and a recent passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here