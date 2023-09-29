Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of one Senior Research Fellow under a centrally funded project “NICRA” initially for one year but likely to continue till completion of the project subject to satisfactory performance in the Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Location wise vacancies :

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhubri : 1

Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nalbari : 1

Also Read : Alia Bhatt reveals a secret of her husband on his 41st birthday

Selection Procedure : A walk in interview will be held on 13-10-2023 at 10.00 am in the office premises of the Directorate of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-13

Also Read : Lata Mangeshkar’s songs will forever hold a special place in our culture, says PM Modi

How to apply : Candidates may appear and submit application with copies of certificates & mark sheets and produce originals for verification on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here