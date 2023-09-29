Assam Career Assam Agricultural University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of one Senior Research Fellow under a centrally funded project “NICRA” initially for one year but likely to continue till completion of the project subject to satisfactory performance in the Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Location wise vacancies :

  • Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dhubri : 1
  • Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nalbari : 1

Selection Procedure : A walk in interview will be held on 13-10-2023 at 10.00 am in the office premises of the Directorate of Extension Education, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-13

How to apply : Candidates may appear and submit application with copies of certificates & mark sheets and produce originals for verification on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

