Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Directors, Associate Directors, Senior Scientist, Dean, Professor and Associate Professor.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Research (Agri.), AAU, Jorhat : 1

Extension Education, AAU, Jorhat : 1

Students Welfare, AAU, Jorhat : 1

Research (Veterinary), AAU, Khanapara, Guwahati : 1

Extension Education Institute, N.E. Region, AAU : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Assam Agricultural University

Name of post : Associate Director of Extension Education (Vety.), AAU, Khanapara, Guwahati

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Assam Agricultural University

Name of post : Dean

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Faculty of Agriculture, AAU, Jorhat : 1

Faculty of Veterinary Science, CVSc, AAU, Khanapara, Guwahati : 1

Fisheries, College of Fisheries, AAU, Raha : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Assam Agricultural University

Name of post : Professor & Equivalent (Deptt of Vety. Extension Education)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Assam Agricultural University

Name of post : Associate Professor & Equivalent

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Deptt of Vety. Extension Education : 1

Deppt. of Livestock Product Technology : 1

Dept. of Agril. Engg. , FA, AAU, Jorhat : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Assam Agricultural University

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.aau.ac.in/ from 4 PM of 30th September 2023 to 4 PM of 25th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here