Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Skilled Worker under the project “Establishment of Natural Farming and Organic Agriculture under R&D.”

Name of post : Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Higher Secondary Pass

Salary : Rs. 496.03 per day

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th September 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Office of Chief Scientist, AAU-Sugarcane, Medicinal and Aromatic Plant Research Station, Buralikson, P.O- Baruabamungaon, PIN-785618, Dist.- Golaghat, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may submit application in plain paper, bio-data and self-attested copies of certificates and other testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here