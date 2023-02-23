Assam Career ASDMA Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of UAV Pilot on contract basis.

Name of post : UAV Pilot

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

a. Bachelors in Engineering (BE / BTECH) in any branch of engineering- preferably Civil, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science, Aeronautical

b. Remote Pilot Certificate for small UAVs from a DGCA approved Remote Pilot Training organization (RTPO) is mandatory

c. Understanding of English, Avionics is mandatory (read / write / comprehension) to follow manuals / training content

d. Minimum 1 (one) year Drone flying experience

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

Last date for submission of applications is by 5 PM of March 13, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

