Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in ASBB Assam.

Assam State Biodiversity Board (ASBB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Accounts Assistant on contract basis. In exercise of powers conferred under sub-section (I) of Section 22 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 (Act 18 of 2003), the Government of Assam constituted the “Assam Biodiversity Board” on 29th September 2010 to promote biodiversity conservation in the State of Assam.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 28500/- per month (CPF@12% shall be deducted)

Also Read : 10 reasons why December is the best time to go on a safari trip in national parks in Assam

Minimum Qualification & Experience :

i. B. Com. with Accountancy Specialization.

ii. Three (3) years experience of dealing with office accounts in any Government organizations/ Semi-government organization/Institutions/any reputed private organizations.

iii. A diploma/certificate of minimum six (6) months duration in computer application including Tally ERP.

iv. Desirable: Experience of handling accounting softwares such as Tally ERP, e-filing of GST, TDS, Professional Tax, C.P.F and Audit process etc, adept at computer skills including Data entry, MS-Excel, MS-Access and preparation of Audit query and reports, UC and SoE etc.

Age limit:

21-38 years. Relaxation of age will be as per Government of Assam norms

Also Read : Rohit Sharma trolled for ‘having begged for captaincy’ on revealing how he overcame frustration after losing World Cup 2023

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed format (available at website: asbb.gov.in) in hard copy along with self attested supporting documents to the address given below:

The Member Secretary, Assam State Biodiversity Board, 2ndFloor, Aranya Bhawan, Panjabari, Guwahati — 781037.

The last date for receiving the applications in the prescribed format in hard copy along with all supporting documents is 5 PM of 22nd December, 2023.

Only shortlisted candidates would be called for Personal Interview. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the Personal Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





