Applications are invited for recruitment of 49 vacant positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Child Development Project officer & Allied Cadres under Women and Child

Development Department, Assam.

Name of post : Child Development Project officer & Allied Cadres under Women and Child

Development Department, Assam

No. of posts : 49

Pay Scale : PB-3, Rs. 22000/- to 97000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 9700/-

Qualification :

(i) Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce having Philosophy /Education with Psychology /Economics

from a recognised University.

OR

(ii) Graduate in Arts/Science/Commerce and a Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Social Works/ Labour & Social Welfare/ Sociology/ Anthropology/ Criminology from a recognised University.

OR

(iii) Graduate in Child Development /Home Science/ Nutrition from a recognised University

Age Limit :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 (Fifty) years as on 01/01/2023 for Unreserved

category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for

SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website apscrecruitment.in from 19th December 2023 to 18th January 2024

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 20th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here