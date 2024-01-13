Applications are invited for recruitment of 235 vacant positions or career under APSC CCE Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 235 vacant positions or career through the Combined Competitive Examination (APSC CCE).

Name of posts :

Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade)

Assam Police Service (Junior Grade)

Superintendent of Taxes

Superintendent of Excise

Assam Finance Service

Block Development Officer

Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies

Inspector of Taxes

Inspector of Labour

Assistant Employment Officer

Sub-Registrar

Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam Accounts Service)

Inspecting Auditor, Elementary Education

No. of posts :

Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade) : 45

Assam Police Service (Junior Grade) : 35

Superintendent of Taxes : 1

Superintendent of Excise : 1

Assam Finance Service : 13

Block Development Officer : 6

Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies : 4

Inspector of Taxes : 4

Inspector of Labour : 4

Assistant Employment Officer : 1

Sub-Registrar : 3

Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam Accounts Service) : 107

Inspecting Auditor, Elementary Education : 11

Pay Scale :

Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade) : PB-4 Pay Scale Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Assam Police Service (Junior Grade) : PB-4 Pay Scale Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 13300/-

Superintendent of Taxes : PB-4 Pay Scale Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Superintendent of Excise : PB-4 Pay Scale Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Assam Finance Service : PB-4 Pay Scale Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Block Development Officer : PB-4 Pay Scale Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies : PB-4 Pay Scale Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Inspector of Taxes : PB-3 Pay Scale Rs. 22000/- to 97000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 9100/-

Inspector of Labour : PB-3 Pay Scale Rs. 22000/- to 97000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 9100/-

Assistant Employment Officer : PB-3 Pay Scale Rs. 22000/- to 97000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 9400/-

Sub-Registrar : PB-3 Pay Scale Rs. 22000/- to 97000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 9100/-

Assistant Accounts Officer (Assam Accounts Service) : PB-3 Pay Scale Rs. 22000/- to 97000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 9100/-

Inspecting Auditor, Elementary Education : PB-3 Pay Scale Rs. 22000/- to 97000/- , Grade Pay Rs. 9400/-

Qualification :

The candidate must hold a Degree altogether from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess such qualification as may be declared equivalent by the Government.

Age :

The candidate should not be less than 21 years and more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2023. The age limit of the candidates will also be relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam

Selection Procedure :

The Combined Competitive Examination altogether consists of two successive stages-

i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

ii) The Main Examination (Written & Interview)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website apscrecruitment.in from 12 PM of 17th January 2024 till 5 PM of 6th February 2024

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Women Candidates : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here