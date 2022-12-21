Applications are invited for 27 vacant positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.
National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 27 vacant positions in National Tele Mental Health Programme of India (Tele-MANAS) on contractual basis.
Name of post : Senior Consultant, Tele-MANAS
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 85,000/- per month plus inventives
Qualification & Experience : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g., MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry
Experience: Three years experience in a recognized institution in the Psychiatry after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.
Age : Up to 55 Years as on 1st April 2022
Name of post : Consultant, Tele-MANAS
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 65,000/- per month plus inventives
Qualification & Experience : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g., MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry
Age : Up to 55 Years as on 1st April 2022
Name of post : Clinical Psychologist, Tele-MANAS
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month plus inventives
Qualification & Experience : First or Second Class M.A./M.Sc. degree in Psychology
Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2022
Name of post : Psychiatric Social Worker, Tele-MANAS
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month plus inventives
Qualification & Experience : First or Second class M.A./M.S.W degree in Medical Psychiatric Social Work
Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2022
Name of post : Psychiatric Nurse, Tele-MANAS
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month plus inventives
Qualification & Experience : M.Sc. in Psychiatric Nursing, from recognized institute as per Indian Nursing Council
Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2022
Name of post : Counsellors, Tele-MANAS
No. of posts : 20
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month plus inventives
Qualification & Experience : Masters in Clinical Psychology / Social Work or other related disciplines such as MA Sociology/Psychology
OR
Bachelors in psychology or social work or nursing with 2 years’ experience in mental health work, preferably counselling
Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2022
Name of post : Technical Coordinator / Project Coordinator, Tele-MANAS
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month plus inventives
Qualification & Experience : BE in engineering
OR
Diploma in Engineering with 2 years’ experience of working in health-related technologies
OR
MCA
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to 31st December 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Apply Online : Click Here
