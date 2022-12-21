Applications are invited for 27 vacant positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 27 vacant positions in National Tele Mental Health Programme of India (Tele-MANAS) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Consultant, Tele-MANAS

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 85,000/- per month plus inventives

Qualification & Experience : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g., MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry

Experience: Three years experience in a recognized institution in the Psychiatry after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Age : Up to 55 Years as on 1st April 2022

Name of post : Consultant, Tele-MANAS

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 65,000/- per month plus inventives

Qualification & Experience : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g., MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry

Age : Up to 55 Years as on 1st April 2022

Name of post : Clinical Psychologist, Tele-MANAS

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month plus inventives

Qualification & Experience : First or Second Class M.A./M.Sc. degree in Psychology

Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2022

Name of post : Psychiatric Social Worker, Tele-MANAS

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month plus inventives

Qualification & Experience : First or Second class M.A./M.S.W degree in Medical Psychiatric Social Work

Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2022

Name of post : Psychiatric Nurse, Tele-MANAS

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month plus inventives

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc. in Psychiatric Nursing, from recognized institute as per Indian Nursing Council

Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2022

Name of post : Counsellors, Tele-MANAS

No. of posts : 20

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month plus inventives

Qualification & Experience : Masters in Clinical Psychology / Social Work or other related disciplines such as MA Sociology/Psychology

OR

Bachelors in psychology or social work or nursing with 2 years’ experience in mental health work, preferably counselling

Age : Up to 43 Years as on 1st April 2022

Name of post : Technical Coordinator / Project Coordinator, Tele-MANAS

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month plus inventives

Qualification & Experience : BE in engineering

OR

Diploma in Engineering with 2 years’ experience of working in health-related technologies

OR

MCA

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in/ up to 31st December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

